United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Down to $578.86

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $578.86, but opened at $564.22. United Rentals shares last traded at $575.29, with a volume of 29,448 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

