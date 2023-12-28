United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.88 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $279.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $1,375,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $1,375,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,052.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,756,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

