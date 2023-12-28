Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) versus NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Head-To-Head Review

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.28% 7.94% 2.88% NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 6.73 $21.10 million $1.26 35.04 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -6.65

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 230.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 259.69%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.