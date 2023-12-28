Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in December

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the November 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Valeo Stock Down 0.9 %

VLEEY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

