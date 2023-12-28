VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Position Increased by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $176.36. 1,286,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,712. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.63.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

