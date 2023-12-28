Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after buying an additional 1,830,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 1,233,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,363,068. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.