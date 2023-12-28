Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,977. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

