Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.44

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $64.39, with a volume of 301978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

