Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 12.2% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock remained flat at $111.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 427,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,065. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

