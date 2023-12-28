Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 444,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.