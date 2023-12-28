Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after acquiring an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,850,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $59.38. 1,044,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

