Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $233.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

