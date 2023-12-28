Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.05. 518,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,155. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.