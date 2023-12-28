Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 18,661 shares.The stock last traded at $186.94 and had previously closed at $187.42.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $803.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
