Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 18,661 shares.The stock last traded at $186.94 and had previously closed at $187.42.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $803.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

