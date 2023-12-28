Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.11

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.11 and last traded at $138.01, with a volume of 12826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.17.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $862.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.993 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.