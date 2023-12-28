Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.11

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.11 and last traded at $138.01, with a volume of 12826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $862.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.993 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

