Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.76. 446,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,172. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

