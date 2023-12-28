Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 110,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.