Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 25,315 shares.The stock last traded at $87.59 and had previously closed at $87.29.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $608,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

