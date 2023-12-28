Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Simplicity Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $65,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTEB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

