Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

