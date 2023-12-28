Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.63

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VTGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.63 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 325228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 512,225 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

