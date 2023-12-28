Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in December

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Velan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VLNSF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942. Velan has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.
Velan Company Profile
