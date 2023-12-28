Velas Price Up 44% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Velas has a total market cap of $48.63 million and $2.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded up 44% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00094589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,539,311,980 coins and its circulating supply is 2,539,311,978 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

