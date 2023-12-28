Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Up 479.1% in December

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 479.1% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.4 days.

OTCMKTS:VEMLF remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

