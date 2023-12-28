Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 200,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.54. 1,414,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

