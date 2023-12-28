Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.64 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.97. 171,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,862. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

