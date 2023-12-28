Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.50. 202,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,638. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

