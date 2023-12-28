Verity & Verity LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

ENB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.