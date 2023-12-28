Verity & Verity LLC Has $15.38 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 433,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.