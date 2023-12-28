Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.63. 171,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,757. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

