Verity & Verity LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,317,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,308,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. 28,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,431. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $93.13.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

