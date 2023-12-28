Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 31,563 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 33.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.10. 439,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

