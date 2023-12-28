Verity & Verity LLC Sells 124,165 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,165 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 343,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

