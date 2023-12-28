Verity & Verity LLC Takes $6.78 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,970. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

