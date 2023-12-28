Verity & Verity LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 136,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 222.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 537,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,239. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FIS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.