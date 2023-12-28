Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,284,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.53% of Verra Mobility worth $80,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,024.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,486,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,393 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after buying an additional 1,279,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. 127,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,391. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRRM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

