Vertex Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,169 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 214% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,192 call options.
Vertex Energy Stock Performance
VTNR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 816,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.
