Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Short Interest Update

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Victrex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $19.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Victrex has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Victrex Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victrex
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.