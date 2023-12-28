Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Short Interest Update

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Victrex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $19.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Victrex has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Victrex Company Profile

Featured Stories

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

