Virginia National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Virginia National Bank cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 541,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,854 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.