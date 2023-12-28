Virginia National Bank Has $208,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Virginia National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.53. 191,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,361. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.03. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

