Virginia National Bank Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Virginia National Bank reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

