Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the November 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VONOY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 38,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.