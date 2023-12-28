Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.90 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00018812 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $219.17 million and $27.90 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 8.41642178 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $34,962,749.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

