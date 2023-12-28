Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 51.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 482,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,749,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.7% in the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $263.40 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average is $248.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $837.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.