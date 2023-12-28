WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,773 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.