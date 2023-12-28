WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $2,066,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $92.55 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

