WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $380,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

