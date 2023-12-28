WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $896,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MS opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

