WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

