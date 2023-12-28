WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 365 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $729,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.94 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $171.55 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.96 and its 200-day moving average is $254.73.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FDX
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.