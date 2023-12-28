WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 365 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $729,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.94 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $171.55 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.96 and its 200-day moving average is $254.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

